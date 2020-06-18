American Legion charter in question

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American Legion Post 10 in Albany will not be losing its charter on Friday. Whether the post will remain beyond that date is still unknown.

According to Post 10 President Penny McCarthy, rumors of the post's closure hold some weight. But for now, operations continue.

"We got a letter asking us to turn in our charter, and our answer was no," McCarthy said.

The letter was sent from the American Legion, Department of Oregon. When questioned about the content of the letter, McCarthy said an ongoing legal action prohibited her from discussing it.

Flynn Philips of the American Legion, Department of Oregon, also declined to comment on the contents of the letter or the reason the post's charter was in question.

"That's really an internal issue right now," he said. "Right now, there’s really no story. I wouldn’t investigate it until the department finishes its investigation. We’re not going to comment on it. We're not going to put something out that could be misconstrued."

McCarthy said the post would not be releasing any further information.

"We will remain here," she said. "There's nothing to be concerned about at this time. We're operating as normal for the time being."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0