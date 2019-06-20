Members of two mid-valley amateur radio clubs will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercises, scheduled for June 22 and 23 in Millersburg and Corvallis.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. The events are open to the public.
The Millersburg location is 2595 Millersburg Drive NE. In Corvallis, the event (organized by the Peak Radio Association) will be held at the old Willamette Park campground at the end of Southeast Goodnight Street.
For more than 100 years, ham radio has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cellphone or the internet.
More than 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated last year in Field Day 2018 activities.
Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are more than 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100.
For more information about ham radio, visit the website www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio. For information about the Millersburg event, contact Terrie Hill at 541-924-1463. For information about the Corvallis event, contact William Powell at 541-908-0826.