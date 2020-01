Students from Alsea schools in Benton County will be released at 12:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Alsea School District, which cited concerns about inclement weather.

Normal bus routes will be in effect.

According to the district, classes are scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 14, but may change if weather forces a closure.

