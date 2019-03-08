The man accused of murdering a Russian woman on a logging road near Alsea in 2017 is now scheduled to go to trial Oct. 24.
The new start of a 20-day trial for William Chase Hargrove, who is accused of murder, identity theft and two counts of second-degree theft, was set during a court hearing on Friday. He was originally scheduled to go to trial on April 1, but in January his attorneys asked the court for more time to prepare his defense.
Prosecutors allege Hargrove, now 29, shot Anna Repkina, 27, in the back of the head and left her alongside a logging road in April 2017. The body of Repkina, who entered the United States with a Russian passport about a month before her death, was found a few days later. Prosecutors believe Repkina was in a love triangle with Hargrove and another woman, and Hargrove killed her to appease the other woman.