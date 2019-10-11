Attorneys representing the prosecution and defense in a trial over the alleged murder of a Russian woman near Alsea in April 2017 will meet Monday in Benton County Circuit Court to decide if the parties are ready to go to trial.
William Chase Hargrove is scheduled for a four-week trial starting Oct. 24 on a charge of murder and a few lesser charges. The case is highly complex and attorneys on both sides have filed hundreds of pages of motions over the last few months arguing about what evidence can be allowed.
On Wednesday, the Benton County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion with the court, saying it has nearly 120 potential witnesses for the trial and the defense could call another 20. The filing notes even more witnesses may be determined necessary as the trial nears. Prosecutors plan to bring in at least two witnesses from out of state.
Hargrove, who was arrested more than two years ago on accusations that he killed Anna Repkina to resolve a love triangle, was originally set to go to trial in April, but his attorneys requested more time to prepare his defense in January.
Hargrove’s trial readiness hearing is set for 8:30 am. Monday before Judge Matthew Donohue.