The fifth day of a murder trial in Benton County Circuit Court on Wednesday featured testimony from a man who loaned his gun to the accused killer.
Kevin Thomas said in his testimony that at the time Anna Repkina was killed, he was best friends with William Chase Hargrove, who is accused of murdering Repkina in April 2017 with a shotgun as a way to resolve what prosecutors have called a “problematic love triangle.” Hargrove, now 29, faces a charge of murder and related counts of identity theft and two counts of second degree-theft.
“He was my best friend. I called him a brother,” said Thomas while being questioned by Ryan Joslin, Chief Deputy District Attorney for Benton County.
Thomas told the jury that he met Hargrove when they worked together at the Peacock Bar & Grill in Corvallis. Through that job, Thomas said he also became friends with Michelle Chavez, the woman who prosecutors claim asked Hargrove to “get rid” of Repkina, allegedly her rival for Hargrove’s affections.
Thomas described conversations with Hargrove where Hargrove said he was struggling to choose between Chavez, who was married to another man, and Repkina, a 27-year-old who had moved from Russia to be with him. Thomas recounted that he also had conversations with Chavez in which she expressed frustration with the situation.
Thomas repeatedly said he struggled to remember details of questions presented to him, citing both the span of time since the incident and the trauma he’s experienced since.
“My memory has always been fairly poor,” he said.
During Thomas’ testimony, Joslin had to repeatedly show him transcripts of his 2017 interviews with police to refresh his memory.
Joslin spent time asking Thomas about his memory of eating dinner with Hargrove at the Corvallis KFC just days before Repkina was killed, making him describe where he left the garbage from that meal in Hargrove’s vehicle. That garbage was later found near Repkina’s body alongside a logging road in Alsea. The receipt bore Thomas’ name, and when questioned he said he’d left it in Hargrove’s car. He also told police some weeks before that he'd loaned Hargrove a shotgun that had not been returned. Police interviewed and arrested Hargrove after receiving that information from Thomas.
Thomas told the jury that Hargrove had borrowed the gun from him, saying he wanted to go shooting, and that it was unusual for him to have kept it for so long. Police later found the gun in Hargrove’s vehicle, according to evidence lists for the case.
Joslin also asked Thomas if Hargrove had talked about the Gypsy Jokers motorcycle gang. Thomas said he recalled Hargrove saying that Chavez had a family member in the gang, but that was not around the time of Repkina’s death.
Hargrove’s attorney, Mike Flinn, said in court Monday that the defense theory of the case is that Chavez killed Repkina and threatened Hargrove with her connection to the gang to force his silence.
Thomas testified that he saw Chavez pick Hargrove up from the Peacock on the night prosecutors believe Repkina was killed and he didn't appear to be afraid of her.
Flinn, in his cross examination, asked questions about Chavez’s state of mind during the events leading up to Repkina’s death. He said he was trying to show that Chavez was fixated on his client when Joslin objected that some of his questions were asking about hearsay.
Judge Matthew Donohue allowed some, but not all of Flinn’s questions in this line of questioning.
Thomas said Chavez’s feeling about the situation with Hargrove was “multifaceted” but said jealousy of Repkina was part of it.