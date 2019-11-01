Defense attorneys for a man accused of murdering his Russian fiancée near Alsea in April 2017 got a chance Friday in Benton County Circuit Court to cross-examine a key witness: the woman they argue is actually responsible for the murder.
William Chase Hargrove is on trial for murder and other charges in connection to the death of Anna Repkina, a 27-year-old Moscow woman who moved in with him in Corvallis expecting to marry him. Hargrove, now 29, has been in police custody since shortly after Repkina was found dead of a gunshot wound to the back of her head along a logging road.
However, Mike Flinn, Hargrove’s attorney, said in his opening arguments that the defense believes Hargrove’s married lover, Michelle Chavez, is the person who killed Repkina. Chavez was called to testify by prosecutors on Thursday and her testimony for the state continued Friday morning.
However, in the afternoon, Flinn got his turn. He devoted a significant portion of his cross-examination to text exchanges between Hargrove and Chavez that show their conflict as Hargrove developed a relationship with Repkina and eventually brought her to the United States.
Flinn asked Chavez about her feelings when Repkina first visited Hargrove over Christmas 2016, when Hargrove was living rent-free in a spare room in the house Chavez shared with her husband, an Oregon State University professor. Flinn also questioned her about how she felt when Repkina returned in March 2017 and got an apartment with Hargrove, frequently asking Chavez if she was jealous.
Chavez said jealousy was part of her feelings about the situation, but she and Hargrove had never agreed to be exclusive to one other. She said has been in multiple polyamorous relationships, but was angry that Hargrove was lying to her about the relationship he had with Repkina.
“(Hargrove) knew when I met him that I’m not into monogamy. ... In this message I tell him my entire issue is he’s not being honest with me,” she said about one exchange of texts.
Flinn and the prosecution both asked about exchanges Chavez had with another of her lovers when she made comments about “building a snowman.” She said the phrase is an old family joke that alludes to killing someone and hiding the body in a snowman somewhere in Montana where it will never thaw.
Chavez said during her questioning by Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko that she had a morbid sense of humor and makes similar jokes on an almost weekly basis as a way to deal with stress.
Flinn also visited the subject of building snowmen, quoting one text from April 11, just a few days before Repkina was killed.
“’If she’s not gone by Thursday, I’m building a snowman,’” he said, quoting one of Chavez’s texts. Flinn concluded, “That means you’re talking about killing Anna Repkina.”
“Yes, but it was a joke, Mr. Flinn,” Chavez replied.
Flinn also quoted a message Chavez sent the other lover just hours after police believe Repkina was killed: “If I ever had to build a snowman, would you hate me?”
Chavez said the message was not about Repkina, and that in the full exchange she was talking about building two snowmen — because she was annoyed with her husband, who had been cranky at her about their sick children, and Hargrove, who was “mopey” that night.
Flinn and Mutusko also both asked about a lie Chavez told police — Hargrove texted her after he had first been interviewed by police telling her they drove out to Alsea together.
Chavez, in her first interview, told police they had driven out together but later admitted they went separately. She said she was initially confused in police questioning and didn’t know what was going on or didn't fully understand the seriousness of the situation. She also denied she was lying for Hargrove, saying she had no idea what his message even meant.
Flinn and Mutusko also questioned Chavez about why she didn’t tell police she briefly possessed Repkina’s phone and accessed her Facebook account.
Chavez said she was having phone troubles in the days before Hargrove was arrested and he gave her a phone to use for its GPS to help her navigate as she drove her cab. As she looked at the phone, she realized it had been logged into Repkina’s Facebook account. Chavez said she looked at Repkina’s messages and translated some from Russian using Google Translate and realized that Hargrove had been saying negative things about her to Repkina.
Chavez said she called him and yelled at him about giving her a phone Repkina had used as well as the things he’d been saying about her. She said she initially told police she'd given the phone back to Hargrove, but now thinks she must have thrown it away because there’s nothing to corroborate that.
Flinn asked her why it took her so long to tell police she had the phone — she didn’t tell them until an interview in September this year. Chavez said the phone was large, so she thought it was a tablet, and she never knew it had been Repkina’s phone. She said on the stand that she hadn't put all those pieces together until the September interview.
“I did not talk about the phone. It was one detail in a myriad of things,” she said.
Judge Matthew Donohue told Chavez, who now lives in Watertown, New York, that there’s a chance she might be recalled from New York for additional testimony.