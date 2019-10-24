The trial of a man accused of murdering a Russian woman alongside a logging road near Alsea in April 2017 began Thursday with jury selection in Benton County Circuit Court.
William Chase Hargrove, now 29, was arrested and charged with the murder of Anna Alekseyevna Repkina just days after Repkina was found dead of a shot to the back of her head. He’s remained in police custody since his arrest more than two years ago.
Prosecutors at Hargrove’s arraignment described it as a case of a “problematic love triangle” involving Hargrove, who was sharing a residence with Repkina in Corvallis; and a married woman in Albany with whom he shared a separate residence.
The trial's first day was devoted to jury selection. More than 50 people were summoned with the aim of finding 12 to serve and three potential alternates.
Judge Matthew Donohue asked potential jurors about their ability to serve for a four-week-long trial, looking to identify potential hardships. Some were dismissed because of the impact the trial may have on their lives or employers.
Mike Flinn, Hargrove’s attorney, questioned potential jurors individually. He asked about their opinions of the legal system and defense attorneys. Some of his questions were based on their responses on written questionnaires. He asked one woman about her body language during the reading of the charges Hargrove faces.
“You looked at him and crossed your arms,” he said.
The woman said her body language wasn’t significant and that she was able to be impartial.
Amie Mutusko, Senior Deputy District Attorney for Benton County, questioned potential jurors about their opinions of prosecutors and about past encounters with the legal system. She asked if he recognized Ryan Joslin, Chief Deputy District Attorney for Benton County, who was in the courtroom and also working on the case. The potential juror replied affirmatively.
“Can you put behind you the way you came to know him?” Mutusko asked.
The man answered affirmatively.
Mutusko said the purpose of jury selection was for the involved parties to field an impartial jury.
Jury selection continues Friday.