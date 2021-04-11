Alsea clinic is Benton County's first rural vaccination site

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In fact, officials said they offered the J&J vaccine at this clinic specifically to encourage more people to sign up.

“At Alsea, we felt we wouldn’t get many people to come back here for a second dose,” said clinic director Linda McGirl. “We had lots of people saying they wouldn’t come if it was two-dose.”

In order to encourage the most people to take advantage of the clinic, the Benton County Health Department also offered numerous ways for people to sign up for an appointment, including a phone line to call and schedule or online links, as well as an in-person sign-up option at the nearby Alsea Health Center.

“We really tried to hit as many different methods of getting signed up,” McGirl said.

Even still, officials say these rural clinics act as a crucial way to get people vaccinated who can’t or won’t drive to the mass vaccination site at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Even those who got vaccinated say that the clinic being closer is a boon for certain community members.