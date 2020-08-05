Alpine Sourdough Bakery uses surplus bread to help Philomath community

Joyner said that in the past, customers were able to buy bread from his bakery using their SNAP benefits. In order to continue doing that, though, he would have had to install new systems and card readers, and said his business just isn’t big enough to warrant the cost of doing something like that.

So he felt there was a void when he was no longer able to get quality, healthy bread to families who need food assistance.

“I miss that element of being able to get bread to the people that were using their food stamps to buy it,” Joyner said. “I’ve had no other means by which to reach them. Those people are important, they have children to raise and they’re raising them with good bread.”

Since the pandemic began, Joyner and his son, Christopher, are the only two working at the bakery, and Joyner said he has seen his profits cut by about 50 percent. He feels fortunate that he has been able to keep the bakery open when so many other businesses have been forced to close their doors.

The bakery is tucked away across from the Willamette River waterfront on First Street in Corvallis, and Joyner admits that since foot traffic has slowed down in the area, it has been difficult to attract a lot of new customers — although he is extremely grateful for those who have continued to buy from him.