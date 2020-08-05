Alpine Sourdough Bakery uses surplus bread to help Philomath community

Like so many businesses in the area, Alpine Sourdough Bakery in Corvallis has felt the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
For owner Larry Joyner, the loss of business means the bakery is often left with an excess of bread at week’s end. But rather than let the product go to waste, Joyner wanted to find a way to help those that need it.
So each Monday for the past several months, Joyner has been donating whatever he has left over to the Philomath Community Gleaners, a program of Philomath Community Services that aims to distribute surplus food to families in the community who need it.
“When the folks at the Gleaners said they wanted it, I was really happy,” Joyner said. “We worked out a system so we’re able to reach those people that need it again — sometimes in pretty good quantity.”
The Alpine Sourdough Bakery has been open in Corvallis since 1985, and Joyner, a Corvallis native, bought it in 2012. He has always tried to donate excess bread however he can, but due to circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic, there is now more to give, and more families who need it.
Joyner said that in the past, customers were able to buy bread from his bakery using their SNAP benefits. In order to continue doing that, though, he would have had to install new systems and card readers, and said his business just isn’t big enough to warrant the cost of doing something like that.
So he felt there was a void when he was no longer able to get quality, healthy bread to families who need food assistance.
“I miss that element of being able to get bread to the people that were using their food stamps to buy it,” Joyner said. “I’ve had no other means by which to reach them. Those people are important, they have children to raise and they’re raising them with good bread.”
Since the pandemic began, Joyner and his son, Christopher, are the only two working at the bakery, and Joyner said he has seen his profits cut by about 50 percent. He feels fortunate that he has been able to keep the bakery open when so many other businesses have been forced to close their doors.
The bakery is tucked away across from the Willamette River waterfront on First Street in Corvallis, and Joyner admits that since foot traffic has slowed down in the area, it has been difficult to attract a lot of new customers — although he is extremely grateful for those who have continued to buy from him.
“This has to be a destination — it can’t be anybody driving by who says, ‘Oh, the bakery!’ because you can’t even see it from the road,” Joyner said. “But that’s never hurt us. We’ve always had a reputation that has been very good. We have a good following, and they depend on us. If you aren’t there, we hear about it when we run out of stuff.”
Since he cut his staff to two, Joyner is no longer able to participate in the Saturday Farmers Market. Due to the different factors that have contributed to lost sales, he is typically left with a large surplus of bread by the time the bakery closes on Sunday evening.
It’s bittersweet for Joyner, who obviously wants to sell enough to support his business, but also realized that anything left over will go to a family who needs it.
“When we have a bad day, they have a good day,” Joyner said with a smile.
The food that Joyner and other donors contribute is picked up by volunteers and redistributed to community members who are at or below the 300 percent of the poverty income guideline. Prior to this year, the cap for families who could receive donations was 200 percent of the guideline, but the cap was eased in order to help families who may have no longer been receiving assistance from other programs.
Catherine Biscoe, program manager at Philomath Community Gleaners, said since they began recording Joyner’s donations in April, he has given 286 pounds of bread — which translates to somewhere between 115 and 140 loaves.
Biscoe said that is a sizable amount for a boutique bakery such as Joyner’s, and the product that he contributes provides a bit of joy for folks who are under a lot of pressure to make ends meet and provide food for their families.
“It’s a truly generous donation,” Biscoe said. “But it’s also an extraordinary product that we rarely see in gleaning and food bank-type programs. So it’s a very rare and very appreciated treat, there’s no question about that. … It’s kind of like getting a box of chocolate, right? You don’t need it to survive, but it’s kind of nice to get one once in a while.”
Biscoe said since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Philomath Community Gleaners have seen a 10 percent membership increase.
“Usually we will see one application, maybe two, come in each month,” Biscoe said. “That’s the baseline for us. To see eight or nine of them come in within the last 10 days is pretty significant.
“We think we might be at this point where people are now going, ‘I don’t have this anymore — we’re losing our extra assistance.’ That’s a very notable change. We expected that to come, but I think we might be here awhile.”
It helps that Joyner is providing a product that can be scarce at times for the Philomath Gleaners. Karen Rowe, a voting board member at Philomath Community Services, said that there simply aren’t a wide variety of bread providers in the area since grocery stores are often contracted to send their bread elsewhere.
“Bread is always appreciated when we can get it,” Rowe said.
Izzie Elliott, who volunteers with Philomath Gleaners, originally connected with Joyner and proposed the idea of donating his surplus bread when he told her he didn’t know what else to do with it. Since then, she has been picking up the bread from Joyner’s bakery each Monday and delivering it to the food bank.
“When we get there, people are so happy to get his bread,” Elliott said. “It’s a win-win situation for both sides.”
