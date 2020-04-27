Alleged bomb plotter sentenced to three years' probation, 30 days in jail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Albany man accused of driving a car full of homemade bombs in what police believe was a plot to kill his estranged wife was sentenced to three years’ probation and 30 days in jail Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.

Kenneth Andrew Smelser, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, a class C felony, and was sentenced by Judge Locke Williams in connection with a Jan. 12 arrest in Corvallis.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, a separate count of unlawful possession of a destructive device and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm were dismissed.

(At one point, Smelser had been charged with eight counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device, but that was reduced to two in a grand jury indictment filed Feb. 28.)

Smelser was pulled over by Corvallis police just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 for allegedly speeding through downtown in his 1992 Chevrolet Camaro. At the time, Philomath police were looking for Smelser in connection with alleged stalking incidents at his estranged wife’s residence in that city.