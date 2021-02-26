All Oregonians will be eligible for vaccines by July 1

Gov. Kate Brown will release the final list of priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine at a press conference today. Officials with the governor's office say the eligibility and target dates will be:

March 1: Oregonians 65 and over, as previously announced.

March 29:

• Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions, as defined by the CDC.

• Seasonal workers, such as migrant farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers.

• Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires.

• Wildland firefighters.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• People living in low-income and congregate senior housing.

• Homeless.

May 1:

• Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions.

• All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC.

• Multigenerational household members.

June 1: Adults 45 to 64.

July 1: Everyone else. All Oregonians 16 and over.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.