All Oregonians will be eligible for vaccines by July 1

Gov. Kate Brown will release the final list of priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine at a press conference today. Officials with the governor's office say the eligibility and target dates will be:
March 1: Oregonians 65 and over, as previously announced.
March 29:
• Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions, as defined by the CDC.
• Seasonal workers, such as migrant farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers.
• Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires.
• Wildland firefighters.
• People living in low-income and congregate senior housing.
• Homeless.
May 1:
• Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions.
• All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC.
• Multigenerational household members.
June 1: Adults 45 to 64.
July 1: Everyone else. All Oregonians 16 and over.
