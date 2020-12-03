All lanes of I-5 now open near Albany

All lanes of Interstate 5 are now open near Albany after being closed for more than two hours due to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi truck and a box truck.

The Oregon Department of Transportation sent out a notice about the crash at 9:30 a.m., and issued a news release that all lanes were clear at 11:45 a.m.

According to the Oregon State Police, vehicles were slowing for a car fire when a rear-end collision occurred.

More information will be added to this story when it becomes available.

