If you visited the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire in Kings Valley this weekend you might have had the chance to have a drink while watching a joust.
Or you may have gotten to see blacksmiths forging metal with little more than an anvil, hammer and fire.
Or you could have seen hundreds of people in lovingly handcrafted Renaissance-era garb.
But for many of the event's longtime volunteers, the event was something more akin to a family reunion than a public festival.
“It’s a chance to get together with fair family,” said Kelly Regan, site production director for the event.
She said the event takes a crew of around 1,000 volunteers to make happen. And, she said, what keeps so many people volunteering at the 24-year-old event is the community that surrounds it.
“We come together and put on a show to have something to do,” she said.
She said volunteers get to camp at the site of the event overnight, and for many of them that is the incentive for putting in all the work of making the event happen, which takes a full year to plan and three days to set up.
Regan estimated about 10,000 people attend each day of the fair, which is traditionally held the second full weekend in September. She said attendance was down a bit Sunday because of the heavy rain, but noted that this was the first time in around two decades that the event has been hit by a full day of rain.
She said the fair’s appeal for visitors is a chance to be immersed in another time — volunteers are all in period garb and they take pains to make the event more authentic, such as staging the whole thing with minimal electricity so there are no generators running to disrupt the experience. Even the ice cream vendors have to use dry ice to keep their product cool, she said.
“We offer (visitors) magic. We offer them a chance to step out of our mundane world for a little bit and visit a magic one,” she said.
Art Gnos, head of the event’s Mongers Guild, which makes handcrafts using traditional methods, said he’s been part of the event for 20 years and his kids have grown up attending the fair. He said the community is so supportive and safe he’s never hesitated to let his kids roam the fair on their own.
He added that his own guild, although it theoretically is about the trades, is fairly anticommercial: members often just give away stuff to people who are visiting the fair. He said members want to keep traditional crafting skills such as blacksmithing and glassmaking alive.
Gnos added that traditionally guilds made apprentices do chores and cleaning for years before they taught them the basics of the trade. He said his guild has never done that — its members just want to share skills with the community.
“It’s like a second family,” he said. “Or sometimes, it’s the first.”