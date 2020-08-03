All GAPS students will start year online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All Greater Albany Public Schools students, K-12, will start the school year utilizing distance learning.

Superintendent Melissa Goff presented the plan to the board Monday, outlining recent metrics put in place by the state. For schools to offer in-person instruction to students in 4-12 grade, the state's positive test rate must be at or below 5% for three consecutive weeks. In counties where the test rate is below 5% and the number of new cases falls below 10 per 10,000 residents for three straight weeks, an exception can be made to allow in-person instruction for K-3.

But on Monday, Goff said she would not support bringing younger students back into classes given the counties' current metrics.

As of Monday, the state's positive rate was 6.1%, barring any district in the state from allowing students in 4-12 grade to return to schools. In Linn County, the number of new cases per 10,000 residents over the last four weeks have been 19.8 (on three separate weeks) and 13.4. In Benton County, new case numbers over the last four weeks have ranged from 5.3 to, most recently, 23.3.