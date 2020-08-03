All GAPS students will start year online

All Greater Albany Public Schools students, K-12, will start the school year utilizing distance learning.
Superintendent Melissa Goff presented the plan to the board Monday, outlining recent metrics put in place by the state. For schools to offer in-person instruction to students in 4-12 grade, the state's positive test rate must be at or below 5% for three consecutive weeks. In counties where the test rate is below 5% and the number of new cases falls below 10 per 10,000 residents for three straight weeks, an exception can be made to allow in-person instruction for K-3.
But on Monday, Goff said she would not support bringing younger students back into classes given the counties' current metrics.
As of Monday, the state's positive rate was 6.1%, barring any district in the state from allowing students in 4-12 grade to return to schools. In Linn County, the number of new cases per 10,000 residents over the last four weeks have been 19.8 (on three separate weeks) and 13.4. In Benton County, new case numbers over the last four weeks have ranged from 5.3 to, most recently, 23.3.
"What I have decided as superintendent, in weighing the concerns about safety and health and in recognizing that we want our students in classrooms for as much time as possible… seeing the data that I have been looking at over and over again and seeing again today that data change yet again, I cannot recommend in good conscious [sic] that we plan right now for K-3 to take advantage of that exception and return to the classroom," Goff said.
That means that when school begins on Sept. 14, all students will be learning virtually either through Albany Online — a self guided option — or an interactive learning model that groups students in a virtual setting and pairs them with a teacher in the district that will guide their learning.
Parents must choose an option for their child by Aug. 7. Parents can still choose the district's hybrid model that allows students back to classrooms on a part time basis but that option will not be available until the state's positive test rate falls below 5%. Students who choose the hybrid model will start the school year with distance learning. No students, Goff said, would be given the option of returning to the classroom until Oct. 19 — if state standards are met.
"Science does not care if you believe in it," Goff said. "Whether you believe in COVID-19 or not... what we know is that three things work: social distancing, face coverings and hygiene... right now from today moving forward, today is the first key date," she said. "We need every one engaged in COVID-19 mitigation work. We need face masks, social distancing and sanitation to be happening regularly."
Both Goff and the school board expressed the difficult position both the district and families were in, noting that child care will continue to be an issue for families. In explaining her decision, Goff said she balanced student and staff safety with instruction — something she said she believes is more effective when offered in person.
"We find that as those numbers (test rates and new cases) get more out of the targeted metrics, I become more concerned about safety," she said.
Goff also noted that once in-person classes are offered, schools still may need to shut down. If the number of new cases in a county reached 30 per 10,000, districts within that county have seven days to move to distance education only.
GAPS will review the state and county metrics again on Aug. 31 and the Oregon Department of Education is expected to release more information and guidance on Aug. 11.
