Alex Webb: Meghan, Harry launch their royal spinoff

And, of course, a spinoff almost always increases volatility. Freeing a standalone company from the strictures of an overbearing headquarters can certainly lead to better performance. But without the shelter of the larger parent company, it will also suffer more from any competitive pressures and reputational damage.

There are parallels with the situation in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find themselves. As an independent entity, Harry and Meghan now have more autonomy but they’re also more vulnerable. Their livelihood depends on their brand, so they stand to lose more from any public spat than the monarchy as an institution does. The royals have always been more resilient together than apart.

The vulnerability is laid bare when you consider how the function of the royals is perceived in the U.S. compared with the U.K. For many on the westerly side of the Atlantic, the family appears to be little more than turbocharged celebrities, gracing the Netflix screen and the covers of society and gossip magazines. But in the U.K., the Queen is our head of state — constitutionally, she is the literal personification of the state. The crown is above politics and above fame.