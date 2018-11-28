Close to 60 people were kicked out of Reser Stadium during last Friday’s Civil War football game, nearly all for alcohol-related infractions.
The annual rivalry game between the Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks brings out the partisan fervor in fans of both programs, and this year’s tilt in Corvallis — won by UO in convincing fashion, 55-15 — was no exception.
In some cases, however, that team spirit apparently is fueled by spirits of another kind.
According to incident reports compiled by the Oregon State Police, which provides the main law enforcement presence on OSU’s Corvallis campus, there were 59 exclusions from this year’s Civil War game, meaning cases where people were either ordered to leave the stadium or were held in an “exclusion room” until after the game was over.
Most of those cases — a total of 34 — involved overintoxication. There were 17 ejections involving minors in possession of alcohol (those people also received citations) and 16 involving possession of outside alcohol. In some cases, two or more of those factors were present.
Two people were thrown out of the game for throwing beer on other patrons.
Two were bounced after being caught urinating in public (one in the bushes, the other in the stadium concourse).
One man was shown the door after getting a little too rowdy and “physically contacting another guest,” while another was chucked out for overintoxication after he was observed slurring his words, stumbling and “patting people on the butt.”
And one man even managed to get booted twice, first for bringing in outside alcohol and being overly intoxicated, and then for criminal trespass after sneaking back into the stadium.