A Springfield man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Brush Creek Road outside Sweet Home early Sunday morning, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackie Saari was 27.
A passenger in his vehicle, James Randall Wilson, 35, suffered significant injuries and was transported to Springfield PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend for treatment.
Alcohol and speed are both believed to be factors in the wreck, according to a LCSO news release.
The crash occurred on Brush Creek Road near the intersection of Childers Road, and was reported by a passerby at about 2:09 a.m. on Sunday.
Saari’s 2007 Honda Civic was traveling northbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, drove onto the gravel shoulder, then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels, according to the news release.
Both Saari and Wilson were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Saari was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Wilson had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Linn County deputies were assisted by members of Sweet Home and Mohawk Valley fire districts, the Sweet Home Funeral Home and AA Towing.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.