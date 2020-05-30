Albany's Perkins gets shot at Merkley for U.S. Senate seat

Voter concerns

Key issues for those who got in touch personally, Perkins said, were her pro-life views, her support for “medical freedom” against “forced vaccinations” and her support for President Donald Trump.

“The other issue which resonated with voters is how we can reduce the size of the federal government and specifically the overreaching laws, rules and regulations which affect the natural resources industries,” Perkins said.

Perkins said she is hopeful that there will be debates with Merkley during the fall campaign but had no estimate at how much she will spend between now and November. And she recognized that the virus might determine what kind of campaign she runs and how much traveling she will be able to do. The message, however, won’t change.

“Oregonians should have a U.S. senator who will fight for every one of their constitutional rights such as freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom to peaceably assemble, the right to own firearms, the right to be secure in their persons, and so much more no matter where in Oregon they live or their political persuasion,” Perkins said.