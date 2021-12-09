Albany's Pearl Harbor ceremony honored courage under fire

The attack on Pearl Harbor attack was the opening chapter in an incredible story of a remarkable comeback, according to Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson, the guest speaker at a local event memorial this week.

American Legion Post 10 in Albany hosted its annual Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony this week to observe the 80th anniversary of the attack that pulled America into WWII.

Post Commander David Solomon oversaw the ceremony, accompanied by Chaplain Floyd Bacon. American Legion Riders from Posts 10, 51 and 58 attended, and Taps and a 21-gun salute were conducted by Post 10's Honor Guard.

Troedsson began by noting the passing of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole, who was wounded in battle while fighting in WWII Italy, and who went on to a lifetime of public service including running for president.

Following a moment of silence for Dole, Troedsson described the events of the infamous day in which Japan launched a surprise attack on the naval base at Honolulu. An estimated 2,386 Americans were killed, including 55 civilians, and 1,139 were wounded. Eighteen ships were sunk, including five battleships.

“The U.S. was not expecting this attack, and our forces were unprepared,” Troedsson said. “But American servicemen and women responded heroically and effectively.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Despite the advantage of the surprise attack, the Japanese did not strike a crippling blow against U.S. forces. Instead, they guaranteed an end to their imperialist ambitions by drawing America into the war, Troedsson said.

“The story of Pearl Harbor is about bombs and battleships, international relations and geopolitics,” he said. “But it is perhaps more about the courage of men and women under fire.”

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.