 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Albany's Pearl Harbor ceremony honored courage under fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Pearl Harbor 1.JPG

Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson, a former Coast Guard officer, was the Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony's guest speaker.

 Photo courtesy of American Legion Post 10

The attack on Pearl Harbor attack was the opening chapter in an incredible story of a remarkable comeback, according to Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson, the guest speaker at a local event memorial this week.

American Legion Post 10 in Albany hosted its annual Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony this week to observe the 80th anniversary of the attack that pulled America into WWII.

Post Commander David Solomon oversaw the ceremony, accompanied by Chaplain Floyd Bacon. American Legion Riders from Posts 10, 51 and 58 attended, and Taps and a 21-gun salute were conducted by Post 10's Honor Guard. 

Troedsson began by noting the passing of former Republican Sen. Bob Dole, who was wounded in battle while fighting in WWII Italy, and who went on to a lifetime of public service including running for president.

People are also reading…

Following a moment of silence for Dole, Troedsson described the events of the infamous day in which Japan launched a surprise attack on the naval base at Honolulu. An estimated 2,386 Americans were killed, including 55 civilians, and 1,139 were wounded. Eighteen ships were sunk, including five battleships.

Pearl Harbor 3.JPG

Taps was played in honor of the fallen. 

“The U.S. was not expecting this attack, and our forces were unprepared,” Troedsson said. “But American servicemen and women responded heroically and effectively.”

Despite the advantage of the surprise attack, the Japanese did not strike a crippling blow against U.S. forces. Instead, they guaranteed an end to their imperialist ambitions by drawing America into the war, Troedsson said.

“The story of Pearl Harbor is about bombs and battleships, international relations and geopolitics,” he said. “But it is perhaps more about the courage of men and women under fire.”

Pearl Harbor 2.JPG

A 21-gun salute was part of the Pearl Harbor memorial ceremony. 

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

“The story of Pearl Harbor is about bombs and battleships, international relations and geopolitics, but it is perhaps more about the courage of men and women under fire.” ~Peter Troedsson, Albany city manager

Quote
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NY attorney general seeks Trump's testimony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News