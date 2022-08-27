Albany's Northwest Air & Art Fest: Balloon brings important message to the sky

Luke Cesnik flies his hot air balloon not only for the serenity of floating above the city at sunrise, but for a cause: to educate the public on Prisoners of War/Missing in Action issues.

His balloon is part of Freedom Flight, Inc., a nonprofit organization that flies four hot air balloons all around the world. Standing in stark contrast to the usual bright and colorful balloons in the sky, the black POW/MIA balloons feature a bald eagle with the words, “You are not forgotten.”

“We fly in honor of those left behind and for their families to know we haven’t forgotten them,” Cesnik said.

The 70-year-old pilot has been flying hot air balloons since 1990, and he said the best part of the job is getting to share it with other people. His balloon, equipped with a harnessed chair for handicapped veterans, can hold up to five people, depending on weight and temperature.

Cesnik brought his balloon to the Northwest Air & Air Festival, which launched Friday, Aug. 26 and ends Sunday, Aug. 29. He planned on showcasing it at Friday evening's “Night Glow,” but the wind kept his and all but two others from lighting up the sky.

Thousands of people came out to watch the luminous balloons that did make it up, sitting on chairs and blankets at Timber-Linn Park as bursts of flames heated their faces.

Melissa Soto and Geraldo Quintana took a trip to the clouds Friday morning with Cesnik as their pilot. Soto said flying in a hot air balloon has always been on her bucket list, and Friday’s sunrise ride did not disappoint.

“I skydive, and that’s an experience, but I really enjoyed floating and letting the wind take us,” Quintana said. “We felt very safe with him. He made it a mellow ride.”

This was Cesnik’s first time flying at the Northwest Art & Air Festival. He lives in Idaho, but his wife, Pam Cesnik, is a proud West Albany High School graduate who thought it would be a good idea to return home for the festival.

“Balloon flying is the most basic form of flying,” Cesnik said. “It’s also the safest form of flying. Once you get in the air, it’s phenomenal.”

He added that his team gets a lot of volunteers due to the nature of the organization. Many people who hear about the cause want to help out in some way.

Cesnik has flown planes, helicopters and pretty much everything else that requires a pilot, but hot air balloons are completely different from the others.

“My motto is, ‘If you can’t have fun, then it’s not worth it.’”