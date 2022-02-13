Albany's new mural celebrates the many colors of patriotism

Red, white and blue are the colors adorning one of Albany's newest murals, but artist Mario De Leon is hoping you'll notice it's also about a person of color, whose stories he wants to share.

On Southeast Jackson Street between Frist and Second avenues, you can see the larger-than-life gaze of a bald eagle against the tapestry of an American flag. Alongside it is the face of a man dressed in uniform standing across from a helmet resting on a rifle.

The man is Marcelino Serna, the first Mexican-American soldier to receive the Distinguished Service Cross and one of the most decorated Texans of World War I.

Born in Chihuahua City, Mexico, Serna came to the U.S. at the age of 20 as a farmhand and a railroad worker. Federal archives report he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1917, fighting until returning home to El Paso in 1919 after he was shot in both legs.

Serna married and became a U.S. citizen in 1924. He went on to work as a plumber and was the father to six children before dying at age 96 in 1992.

De Leon says Serna represents the courage and hard work immigrants bring to American history.

"He came over here looking for the American dream," De Leon said. "A lot of people just want to be a part of our culture."

Based in the Portland-Gresham area, De Leon delivered tamales for his aunt and worked in a warehouse handling artificial Christmas trees before painting full-time.

Art has been De Leon's passion since he was 11 years old and studied at the New York Institute of Art and Design. He paints anything: Tupac, cheesesteaks, you name it.

"I literally paint with everything," De Leon said. "I paint everything that unites us as a country."

Rain or shine, De Leon braves the elements every day to paint for clients ranging from schools to restaurants. Street art comes with challenges, he said, when it comes to chance encounters with critics or unpleasant passersby.

De Leon takes inspiration from artists like Puerto-Rican painter Justin Bua and paints to help change stereotypes about artists and art of color.

"Any of the things that I painted was either considered gang-related or political just because it was either me, a brown man painting it, or because somebody saw a brown or Black face," De Leon said. "This is not just brown and Black culture; this is American culture."

Albany's Southeast Jackson Street mural was commissioned by a local business owner who, according to De Leon, wanted "something patriotic." De Leon, as a Mexican-American, had his heart set on painting Serna and to his delight, his client agreed.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, white people made up 86.6% of Albany's populace in 2020. Hispanic and Latino residents represented 12.6% of the city in 2020.

That's why De Leon said he wanted to bring his work to a city like Albany, where Hispanic history may not be as visible as the rest of Oregon.

More than anything, De Leon says he wants his work to show what America is capable of if it works together.

"People say racism is built within the fabric of the country," De Leon said. "I agree with some of that, but I also agree that our triumphs, our wins, our accomplishments are also within that fabric."

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

