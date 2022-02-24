Oregon: Mask mandate ends March 19

Oregon will end masking in March 19..

The state Health Authority announced Thursday, Feb. 24 it will lift mask requirements for public indoor spaces and schools because the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus-related illness declined by almost half since January.

The health authority on Feb. 7 extended a temporary rule requiring businesses to enforce indoor masking until those hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide total 400 or fewer, the number hospitalized before cases surged under the spread of the virus’ omicron variant.

State officials believed the state would reach that benchmark by March's end and announced on Feb. 11 that mandated masking was set to end no later than March 31. Less than a week later, by Feb. 17, it was announced masks could come off as soon as March 20.

There were 579 hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, Feb. 23, a 48% decrease in hospitalizations from peak in January, according to a news release.

“We are able to take this important step, earlier than anticipated, because of the collective diligence and the shared sacrifice that people in Oregon have demonstrated in getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting their gatherings,” state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said in the release.

Benton County officials are considering whether to extend mask mandates even as the state rule is set to end. The county Board of Commissioners, acting as Board of Health, has mulled extensions in its meetings, said the county’s public health administrator, April Holland.

“I don’t know if they’re going to move to keep or extend the local masking order,” Holland told Mid-Valley Media.

Linn County will lift its recommendation that people mask indoors when OHA does.

“We follow OHA. We have from the beginning, and we will continue to do so,” Linn County Health Services Administrator Todd Noble said.

Infections are down in the mid-valley after the virus’ omicron variant tore through Linn County. About one in five in the county have had COVID-19 cases reported to the state since 2020.

Everyone has had it, Noble said, “and Oregonians, by and large, have stepped up and gotten vaccinated. At this stage in the game, numbers are just down.”

Corvallis schools will await updated best practices guidelines from state Department of Education and OHA.A guiding document, Ready Schools, Safe Learners Resiliency Framework updates with rule changes and state advice to school districts as those departments’ recommendations shift.

“We are anticipating an update to the framework early next week. Keeping our schools open and students in our classrooms will remain the priority in any decision,” Corvallis School District spokeswoman Kelly Locey said in an email.

Oregon is one of just four states mandating that people wear masks inside and has enforced masking — except for a brief period last summer — since 2020, around the start of the pandemic.

The state had the second-lowest number of cases per 100,000 people reported to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, after Hawaii.

Mid-Valley Media reporter Joanna Mann contributed schools reporting to this story.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.