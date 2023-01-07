Albany's 'If I Were Mayor' contest now open

Albany’s “If I Were Mayor” contest is back on and accepting entries from community youth.

Opening for the second year, the local competition is part of the annual Oregon Mayors Association’s statewide “If I Were Mayor Contest," according to a news release from the city.

Albany students are asked to present their ideas about what they would do as mayor. The contest is divided into three groups: elementary (grades 4-5), middle school (grades 6-8), and high school (9-12).

Elementary students will communicate their ideas through a poster contest, middle school students will compete in an essay contest and high school students will create a video.

The local contest deadline is Wednesday, March 22, and Albany's winners will be announced before April 7.

One local winner in each group will be selected with prizes available. Local winners will then move on to the statewide competition, where they have the chance to win up to $500.

Last year's local middle school winner, Mikayla, went on to receive third place for her essay in the statewide competition.

For more information about rules and how to submit an entry visit https://www.cityofalbany.net/ifiweremayor.

Related stories: