Albany's Deputy City Manager headed to Florida

Albany Deputy City Manager Jorge Salinas is packing his bags.

The city announced that Salinas has accepted a chief of staff job in Florida that will see him leave his post in Albany in mid-December, ending a 14-year stint at his desk.

"I'm originally from Puerto Rico, so the hurricanes aren't new," Salinas said of his new climate in Florida come the new year. But, he added, he will miss the city he's called home for 23 years.

"We moved here because I was relocated to HP in Corvallis and my wife and I had thought about raising our children here," Salinas said.

His children, now 29 and 26, have long left the nest, flying off to different states and leaving the couple to think about retirement.

"We wanted to retire in Florida or go back to Puerto Rico," Salinas said. "In the last two years, we've been to Florida four times and we decided, why wait? I have 10 to 12 years left before retirement and it's a great opportunity I've been given, the chief of staff position."

It's a position, Salinas said, that he's prepared for after his work with the city of Albany.

"It's just a great organization," he said. "It's given me so many opportunities."