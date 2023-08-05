In the month since the opening of Marvin’s Garden, Albany’s designated camping area, one resource agency has been overwhelmed by the workload.

Carol Davies stands at the corner of 9th Avenue and Jackson Street with a notepad and pen in her hand as she scribbles down names and details about the people she meets.

As the Outreach Program Director for Community Outreach and Assistance Team, an extension of the nonprofit Creating Housing Coalition, Davies' role is getting people connected to housing.

The nonprofit has unofficially taken up responsibility for the space, she said. And since the opening of Marvin’s Garden, her caseload has increased exponentially, she said.

“Lots of people are falling through the cracks,” Davies said.

Davies came before city council in July to ask for support as the agency takes on more work to provide resources to people who are unhoused.

Designated Space

The space is the first city owned space where people can camp and people with substance use and addiction won’t be barred from entering.

The move comes in light of state legislation passed in 2021. House Bill 3115 protects unsheltered Oregonians from fines or arrest for sheltering or resting on public property when there are no other options in the area, taking effect July 1 as ORS 195.530.

In May, the City Council voted for the city manager to designate a space where camping was legal. Local agencies stop by the space to offer food, water and connections to resources. The space has been open over a month now, and already reached capacity, service providers say.

Stagnant

It has been at capacity since about the first week it was opened, Davies said.

Marvin’s Garden has a designed space for about 15 tent campers and a separate space for about nine vehicles. Both are getting full.

“People are staying put and that doesn’t free up space for the next person,” Davies said.

Many of the people tent camping there now have felonies that bar them from getting housing or jobs. So they have nowhere else to go, she said.

They are on the outskirts, rejected by society. And because things are stagnant, new people aren’t coming in because there is no space available.

Davies also felt that although there was some space still left for cars, the lot was nearly full at six vehicles because some of them were large, she said.

Workers at Second Chance Shelter are still visiting the space about three times a week, said shelter director Jon Phelps. They pop in to ask what people need, offering food and have even transported people to detox therapy, he said.

Phelps said that the space had reached capacity, though some people were being told to go there despite there being no room.

People come in to use their showers and their bathroom because the one at Marvin’s Garden often gets full, he said.

But overall, he said, the space is operating better than he thought it would.

However, according to Albany Police, the space isn't at capacity because it fluctuates day to day. Some people move on while others are trespassed from the location, Chief Marcia Harnden said in an email.

"We normally have a spot or two or can go to overflow into the car lot," Harnden said.

Some people are taking up more than one space between the car lot and the tents, and the police department is working to fix that issue, she added.

Occupants

Tarps hang from trucks and trailers in makeshift canopies to shade from the sun. A child races from the dumpsters to the other end of a gravel lot as his father stays close with a watchful eye.

Robert Summers knows his body is deteriorating. He can feel it worsen each day. He’s had back issues since he was a young man but he’s also losing the ability to move his legs. Soon he will be in a wheelchair and he isn’t very optimistic about his health.

He’s just trying to get his family into long-term housing before he’s gone, Summers said.

Having a space where he doesn’t have to worry about his car being towed or being asked to leave “lifts a weight off,” he said.

Summers lives in his vehicle with his son and wife. Summers’ body doesn’t allow him to work, but his wife is working, he said.

Having his son has changed his outlook on life. And although things are difficult, he finds reasons to be optimistic.

“I find something everyday to better my life,” he said.

Amanda Vargas has made big moves to turn her life around. She and her husband are sober and both have jobs after a tumultuous time living on the streets with addiction. But after a “technicality in the roommate agreement” they have been without housing, living in their vehicle at Marvin’s Garden.

Vargas and her husband still go to work and in the meantime are looking for stable housing. Vargas says she doesn’t interact with the other folks in the tent camping area because some of them are still using drugs or alcohol and she doesn’t want to be in that environment.

While she has some concerns with the tent camping area managed by the city she believes the parking area was “one of Albany’s better ideas.”

Everyone there is very respectful and they feel safe, she said.

Down the street, campers stay tucked in their tents. Silver foil tarps offer shade along the posts.

That’s something Davies was very concerned about when Marvin’s Garden first opened. The intense heat. But people have had to become resourceful in the absence of shade, she said.

Dennis Garcia is hoping to get an emergency housing voucher. But in the meantime, he is staying in a tent in Marvin’s Garden.

There’s only one portable toilet they all have to use and it often gets full, he said.

What’s next?

Davies views Marvin’s Garden as just a “band-aid” to solving the homelessness epidemic. What she thinks will promote real change is more affordable housing, more addiction support and more mental health treatment.

She hopes the city will keep the larger systemic issues that cause homelessness in mind, Davies said.

“The city did a good job with the amount of time they had, but it’s just a drop in the bucket,” she said.