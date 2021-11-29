Albany's Christmas tree arrives ahead of Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade

Downtown Albany's Christmas tree arrived and was installed Monday morning, Nov. 29 at Two Rivers Market.

This year’s tree is a noble fir from Weyerhaeuser’s Snow Peak Tree Farm outside of Lebanon and Sweet Home. Pacific Power installed the tree and it was brought to the site by RAM trucking.

Weyerhaeuser donates the tree every year and begins looking for potential trees in the middle of summer.

“We’re looking for the height, the diameter and the form of the tree,” said Christopher Strunk, a harvest manager at Weyerhaeuser.

The tree was harvested early Monday morning and then transported to downtown Albany by RAM Trucking Inc. When cut, the tree was 67 feet tall, but it had to be trimmed by about 10 feet to fit at Two Rivers Market.

The tree will be lit following the Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 5. The event begins at 5 p.m. on the corner of Broadalbin Street and First Avenue. The parade will then move down First to Calapooia Street and turn left on Calapooia to Second Avenue, left on Second to Broadalbin and left on Broadalbin back to First.

As the name suggests, the parade will repeat this route for a second time.

The parade is planned rain or shine and includes community groups, schools, the Albany Trolley, horse drawn wagon and Santa riding on Albany’s antique firetruck.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Downtown Twice Around Christmas Parade was canceled last year.

“We’re excited to bring this tradition back to Albany,” Lise Grato, executive director of Albany Downtown Association, said.

Viewers will be encouraged to practice social distancing while enjoying the parade.

