Albany's Christmas Storybook Land calls for volunteers

The 45th season of Albany’s Christmas Storybook Land will have a new look and feel, thanks to the pandemic.

Storybook Land is partnering with the Linn County Fair & Expo Center to make an indoor drive-through experience possible for the safety of visitors during the continuing pandemic. A full season of open dates is set for Dec. 3 through 17.

The new plan doubles the available floor space to 40,000 square feet, in order to accommodate a 25-foot-wide U-shaped path through the wonderland. This will require a total reconfiguration of the scene floor plan, tree setup and lighting.

Help is needed to set up trees and lights Nov. 22 through 24; put up the scenes on Nov. 27 and 28; and take down scenes after the event, on Dec. 18 and 19. In addition to volunteers to do this physical work, many greeters, model train operators, and Santa and Mrs. Claus characters are needed.

Volunteers are invited to come to a volunteer signup night planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 in the fairgrounds conference rooms. Participants can see the new plans, talk to activity leaders and sign up to help. Those who can’t attend can visit christmasstorybookland.org/volunteer-activities to view activity descriptions and photos, choose their preferred activities and sign up.

