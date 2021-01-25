Albany's advisory committees see turnover

The new year brought three new faces to the Albany City Council and, like every January, saw changes to the membership of the city’s advisory boards.

There are a few more changes than usual this year, however, with new Mayor Alex Johnson II opting to replace positions appointed by former Mayor Sharon Konopa.

“I’ll give you a sports analogy,” Johnson said. “When they hire a new head coach, the coach brings on his team.”

Individuals are placed on advisory committees by the councilors responsible for their wards, but the mayor also appoints some positions as well.

In 2019, the City Council opted to alter the rules around appointments. Previously, the mayor had the authority to appoint all members of seven of the city’s 20 advisory boards, with the council's role limited to approving those appointments.

Under the new changes, each council member and the mayor has one appointee to seven of the boards, while the remaining boards differ in number of positions and how they’re appointed . Board members are bound to appoint individuals from their own wards whenever possible.