Albany's advisory committees see turnover

The new year brought three new faces to the Albany City Council and, like every January, saw changes to the membership of the city’s advisory boards.
There are a few more changes than usual this year, however, with new Mayor Alex Johnson II opting to replace positions appointed by former Mayor Sharon Konopa.
“I’ll give you a sports analogy,” Johnson said. “When they hire a new head coach, the coach brings on his team.”
Individuals are placed on advisory committees by the councilors responsible for their wards, but the mayor also appoints some positions as well.
In 2019, the City Council opted to alter the rules around appointments. Previously, the mayor had the authority to appoint all members of seven of the city’s 20 advisory boards, with the council's role limited to approving those appointments.
Under the new changes, each council member and the mayor has one appointee to seven of the boards, while the remaining boards differ in number of positions and how they’re appointed . Board members are bound to appoint individuals from their own wards whenever possible.
New City Councilors Marilyn Smith, Matilda Novak and Ray Kopczynski had the opportunity to appoint new board members to positions held by people whose terms had expired. As the new mayor, Johnson had the same opportunity, but he also opted to replace some volunteers prior to the end of their terms.
“I was hearing from people that they wanted to get involved but didn’t feel like there was an opportunity,” Johnson said, noting that several positions on the city’s advisory committees were held by people who had been reappointed term after term.
In the last month, Johnson has replaced members of more than a dozen city advisory boards.
Johnson replaced or did not reappoint members with expired terms on the city’s advisory boards for art, budget, the airport, traffic safety, transient lodging tax, landmarks, planning, public safety, community development and human relations.
The biggest changes will be seen on one of the city’s largest advisory boards, the Community Development Commission — which was established to review and recommend housing, neighborhood revitalization and community development policies, actions and programs to the City Council. The mayor has several appointments to the board.
Johnson appointed three people to open seats on that board and replaced two members who had not yet finished their terms.
“They felt like people were in those positions for years, and I heard this over and over at my Coffee with the Councilor meetings,” Johnson said. “People wanted to contribute to the discussion, but they didn’t have the opportunity.”
Johnson said he interviewed every applicant for his appointments before choosing replacements and acknowledged the dismissal of some advisory committee members may have ruffled feathers.
“I want my own team that may not necessarily agree with me but who are willing to do the work,” he said.
The council discussed and solidified the majority of the appointments earlier this month and is expected to continue discussing the city’s advisory boards, including possible consolidation, in the coming weeks.