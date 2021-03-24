Albany works to set utility fee rate

On Monday, the Albany City Council moved one step closer to being able to implement a utility fee but stopped short of doing so.
The fee, part of the overall budget discussion for more than a year, is not being implemented yet. According to city manager Peter Troedsson, staff must work to design and build the fee before the council can consider implementing it, if it chooses to. However, Troedsson noted on Monday that the additional revenue will be needed to avoid a decrease in city services.
The council was presented several options for implementing the fee with the deciding factor ranging from zoning to meters.
Under one plan, a residential household would pay about $9 a month and a commercial entity would pay about $18, generating $2.7 million annually for the city. That money, Troedsson said, is sorely needed to continue paying for city services such as police and fire.
“Costs continue to rise at a rate faster than the growth in revenues, and this imbalance will persist for the foreseeable future,” Troedsson said in a memo to council noting that the city’s budget issues existed prior to COVID-19.
A second option presented on Monday showed fees being based on meter size with the largest meter coming in at 10” which would cost $1,890 per month and the smallest at ¾ of an inch and costing $9. The largest meter, staff said, was located at Linn-Benton Community College and did not exist on the average business in the city.
A third option provided tiers ranging from $9 to $38.25 a month. A fourth option was presented as a combination of residential and commercial metering.
The council was also presented the utility fee rates of surrounding areas. Gresham, for example, charges $15 while Corvallis about $14.
In the options provided to the council, the dollar amount, staff said, was there for example's sake. The council could opt to insert any rate it wished once the fee was adopted.
If implemented, the council would also have to decide if the city would offer programs for low-income families as well.
A separate ordinance would need to be adopted to institute the fee once the logistics of the utility fee were established. No decision was made on Monday and the issue is expected to return to the council at a future meeting.