Albany works to set utility fee rate

On Monday, the Albany City Council moved one step closer to being able to implement a utility fee but stopped short of doing so.

The fee, part of the overall budget discussion for more than a year, is not being implemented yet. According to city manager Peter Troedsson, staff must work to design and build the fee before the council can consider implementing it, if it chooses to. However, Troedsson noted on Monday that the additional revenue will be needed to avoid a decrease in city services.

The council was presented several options for implementing the fee with the deciding factor ranging from zoning to meters.

Under one plan, a residential household would pay about $9 a month and a commercial entity would pay about $18, generating $2.7 million annually for the city. That money, Troedsson said, is sorely needed to continue paying for city services such as police and fire.

“Costs continue to rise at a rate faster than the growth in revenues, and this imbalance will persist for the foreseeable future,” Troedsson said in a memo to council noting that the city’s budget issues existed prior to COVID-19.