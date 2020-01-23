Albany won't see public safety increase

Albany residents will not see an increase in the city's public safety levy in 2022.

The City Council voted Wednesday not to increase the levy, which is currently set at $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value despite a growing shortfall expected for upcoming budget cycles.

The levy funds police and fire, in part, and if increased to $1.25, would have brought in additional revenue to the city. However, City Manager Peter Troedsson warned the council that any additional revenue would be stunted due to compression.

"If you raise it," he said, "you won't be getting the full $1.25 because of compression. You'll get less."

The levy has to be renewed every five years and must be resubmitted to voters by 2021. Traditionally, the city places the question on the ballot a year early in the event the levy is voted down, giving the city another year to find an alternative solution or campaign for the levy the following year.

Councilor Rich Kellum said he would not vote to raise the levy until staff reported to the board its perspective on the priority of city services.

"I want an evaluation of importance of all our spending," he said.