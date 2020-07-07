Albany woman victim in fatal crash near Corvallis

The victim in a fatal crash south of Corvallis on Monday has been identified as Ashley Kropf of Albany.
Kropf, 23, was working as a rural letter carrier at the time of the crash, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
She was delivering mail a few minutes after 2 p.m. when the private vehicle she was driving went off the side of Llewellyn Road about a mile west of Highway 99W and overturned, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kropf’s family was notified by sheriff’s personnel, and the U.S. Postal Service retrieved the undelivered mail.
