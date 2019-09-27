An Albany woman pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery on Friday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.
Kayla Lee Zimmerman, 32, was sentenced to more than three years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections and three years of post-prison supervision.
The robbery occurred on Aug. 20 and was reported at about 10:15 p.m. from the 1100 block of Century Drive. The accuser told Albany Police Department officers that he was pistol-whipped and had his pickup truck stolen by a trio, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Wade Clayton Moore of Albany was charged with first-degree and second-degree robbery, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or silencer in connection to the case. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.
Jillian Mae Thornton of Brownsville was charged with second-degree robbery. The next hearing in her case also is scheduled for Nov. 19.
According to the affidavit, Zimmerman had gifted the accuser a Chevrolet Tahoe, but later requested it back.
The accuser told authorities that he engaged in an altercation of words via telephone calls and texts with Zimmerman, and resisted her attempts to get the truck back.
Zimmerman, Thornton and Moore arrived at the accuser’s residence, and the accuser grabbed a baseball bat to defend himself, he told police, according to the affidavit.
Zimmerman entered the truck and the accuser argued with her about his children’s possessions, tools and other items inside, the affidavit states.
The accuser told police that Zimmerman and Thornton began hitting him, and to make them stop, he began striking the pickup with the bat, according to the affidavit.
Moore then approached, pointing a pistol at him, the accuser told police.
The accuser dropped the bat and went inside his residence, and the trio left in their vehicle and the Chevrolet, the accuser said, according to the PC affidavit.
The title of the Chevrolet is not in the accuser’s name nor Zimmerman’s, according to court paperwork.
ST MARTIN, AUSTIN RYAN HUNTER Age: 18 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status COERCION - AGG ASLT SHP 19-6225 10/8/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST SHP 19-6225 10/8/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
GARRETT, BRUCE CALLADO Age: 45 Date Lodged: 9/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER CITE#21114 11/12/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR60573 11/12/2019 CLIN Pending
ARCINIEGA, ALEJANDRO MARTINEZ Age: 25 Date Lodged: 9/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18562173 9/19/2019 PP NO BAIL HINDER PROSECUTION - OTHER 20979 9/19/2019 CLIN
BARNES, JESSE HINTON Age: 32 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/26/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 18M000047BRN 9/26/2019 BRO Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 18M000047BRN 9/26/2019 BRO $7,500 Conditional
BARR, MITCHELL SCOTT Age: 20 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/16/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR55051 9/26/2019 CLIN $7,500 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 9/20/2019 AMC POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR61504 9/20/2019 CLIN $7,500 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR62167 9/20/2019 CLIN $7,500 Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 67616 9/20/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR46245 9/20/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR36771 9/20/2019 CLIN Conditional CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 9/20/2019 AMC CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 19CR61504/2 9/20/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR55051 9/20/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR36771 9/20/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67557 10/16/2019 AMC Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67558 9/20/2019 AMC PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR46245 9/20/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR55051 9/20/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BETTELYOUN, CLINT WILLIAM Age: 50 Date Lodged: 9/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45367 9/16/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
BOND, ROBIN LOWELL Age: 60 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR53809 9/9/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR36446 9/9/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
BOYTZ, JOHN RICHARD Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR84611 10/11/2019 CLIN $4,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR84611/2 10/11/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CALLAWAY, JAMIE ROSS Age: 40 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR40033 10/9/2019 CLIN $7,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR40033/2 10/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CAMDEN, AMANDA ROSEMARIE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 9/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (MISD) 10/9/2019 CCLA $20,000 FAIL TO APPEAR 2 10/9/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR14086 10/9/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 10/9/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
CAMPBELL, AARON TIMOTHY Age: 39 Date Lodged: 9/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13437466 10/9/2019 PP NO BAIL CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 20981 10/9/2019 AMC
CARNES, GENE ANTHONY Age: 19 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR74971 10/9/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR74971/2 10/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR53597 10/9/2019 CLIN $4,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR74971/3 10/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24866 10/9/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24866/2 10/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24866/3 10/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Conditional
CONNELL, JULIE ANN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 9/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/9/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 16012203 10/9/2019 PP
CROSIAR, MARILYN JUNET Age: 57 Date Lodged: 9/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/26/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 5174536 4/24/2020 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR79294 9/26/2019 CLIN Sentenced
DENNIS, ROBERT EDWARD Age: 54 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/7/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 10/7/2019 CLIN Sentenced
DODSON, JESS MICHAEL Age: 36 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14923690 10/7/2019 PP NO BAIL
FARVER, CAMERON LEVI Age: 44 Date Lodged: 9/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 17CR38517 11/22/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 11/22/2019 CLNC NO BAIL
FORD, AMEY ANN Age: 40 Date Lodged: 9/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17010394 9/24/2019 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 66632 9/24/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 35232 9/24/2019 LMC Conditional
FREITAG, ANDREW JAMES Age: 18 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS DOMESTIC APD 19-07780 9/3/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC APD 19-07780 9/3/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC APD 19-07780 9/3/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
GILMORE, EVAN SAMUEL Age: 26 Date Lodged: 9/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16209945 8/16/2019 PP NO BAIL
GRIFFIN, STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER Age: 37 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS STOLEN VEHICLE 19-07812 9/16/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending THEFT 1 - OTHER 19CR61914 9/16/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS BURGLARS TOOLS 19-07812 9/16/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HAWKINS, TIMOTHY ALLEN Age: 54 Date Lodged: 9/11/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/7/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 06040844 10/7/2019 CLIN Sentenced
HOOKS, ZACORY TYLOR Age: 21 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR378442 9/10/2019 CLIN $7,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR37842/2 9/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HUMMER, TRAVIS GARY Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/16/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67443 9/18/2019 AMC $6,430 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR57883 9/18/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 161059 9/18/2019 MCSH FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR57883 9/18/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67442 9/18/2019 AMC Conditional
HUTCHINSON, SYLVIA ROSE Age: 23 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT UTC-21056 11/19/2019 CLIN FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO UTC-21056 11/19/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC-21056 11/19/2019 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19078035 11/19/2019 PP NO BAIL
KILPATRICK, JACOB WILLIAM Age: 29 Date Lodged: 9/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR49704 8/26/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR49704/2 8/26/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
LARIOS, LUIS ANTONIO Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 2 APD / 19-07861 9/24/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
MALONEY, MATTHEW EDWARD Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11742561 9/12/2019 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 36176 9/12/2019 LMC
MARTIN, DAVID WAYNE Age: 54 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/29/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - OTHER 19CR51148 9/29/2019 CLIN Sentenced
MATZEN, TRAVIS JOEL Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/21/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 19CR51162 11/21/2019 CLIN Sentenced
MCGEE, GREGORY ALLEN Age: 44 Date Lodged: 9/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT FLOR PD/1700441 9/3/2019 Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT WYOM/CR20180270 9/3/2019 $2,500 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT WYOM/CT20182653 9/3/2019 $135
MORROW, SCOTT MICHAEL Age: 46 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 8732091 7/11/2019 PP NO BAIL
NEWHOUSE, MICHAEL VERNON Age: 49 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67598 9/29/2019 AMC FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR52235 9/29/2019 CLIN $4,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67599 9/29/2019 AMC
NIEMEIER, TYLER EDWIN Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 19-11854 9/29/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
NOLTE, JEFFERY ALLEN Age: 57 Date Lodged: 9/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/7/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12328210 10/7/2019 PP
OSKER, MARC NOEL Age: 62 Date Lodged: 9/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CR17173 6/5/2019 CLAN $250,000 CONTEMPT OF COURT 161094 6/5/2019 MCSH FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR03381 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 35984 6/5/2019 LMC PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR24035 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR03381/2 6/5/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
PERIMAN, NATHAN JONATHAN ROBERT Age: 21 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - AGG ASLT SHPD 201906311 6/5/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 1906311 6/5/2019 CLIN $100,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 1906311 6/5/2019 CLIN $500 Pending INTERFERE W/ MAKING A REPORT 1906311 6/5/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending
PHILLIPS, DREW WILLIAM Age: 28 Date Lodged: 9/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS CITE 20978 6/5/2019 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 20023584 6/5/2019 PP NO BAIL
RODRIGUEZ, MODESTO Age: 40 Date Lodged: 9/22/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC PC/19-07930 6/21/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
ROWELL, SOSSITY LEAH Age: 41 Date Lodged: 9/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21264065 11/8/2019 PP NO BAIL
SEALE, RYAN MADISON Age: 28 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/7/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 18CR72498 10/7/2019 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS DRIVING 18CR72498/2 10/7/2019 CLIN Sentenced
SHORES, JOSEPH LEE Age: 47 Date Lodged: 9/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29485 6/21/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR78506 6/21/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR78506/2 6/21/2019 CLIN Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29485/2 6/21/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29485/3 6/21/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SIZEMORE, JOSEPH MICHAEL Age: 30 Date Lodged: 9/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 21220113 6/21/2019 PP NO BAIL
STAUFFER, MARK ANTHONY Age: 50 Date Lodged: 9/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 11/1/2019 PP NO BAIL
STEPHENSON, TONY MARVIN Age: 48 Date Lodged: 9/21/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67602 11/1/2019 AMC NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR52470 11/1/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO UTC: 21066 11/1/2019 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) PARAPHERNALIA UTC: 21066 11/1/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR52262 11/1/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR52164 11/1/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR52164 11/1/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
TERWILLEGER, MOLLY DELIGHT Age: 27 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 19-03804 9/30/2019 LINN $6,000 Pending ESCAPE 2 18CR46964 9/30/2019 CMAR $10,000 PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR25867 9/30/2019 CMAR FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 19-038404 9/30/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19281470 9/30/2019 PP FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 62731 9/30/2019 AMC
TRIETSCH, JULIA ROSE Age: 32 Date Lodged: 9/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 15964061 9/27/2019 PP NO BAIL
WALL, DAVID JOSHUA Age: 24 Date Lodged: 9/20/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15909844 9/14/2019 CMAR NO BAIL THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT UTC-21057 9/14/2019 AMC THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT UTC-21055 9/14/2019 AMC
WHITLOCK, BECKY RENEE Age: 44 Date Lodged: 9/17/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 10/15/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17076615 10/15/2019 PP
WHITTEN, CARRIE LYNN Age: 37 Date Lodged: 9/18/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12965975 10/15/2019 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR30349 10/15/2019 CLIN Sentenced
WOODS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS Age: 72 Date Lodged: 9/19/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 3535630 10/15/2019 PP NO BAIL POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) CITE#21021 10/15/2019 CLIN ALBANY-CONSUME OR POSSESS ALCOHOL IN PUBLIC CITE#21021 10/15/2019 CLIN
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.