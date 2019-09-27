{{featured_button_text}}
An Albany woman pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery on Friday morning in Linn County Circuit Court.

Kayla Lee Zimmerman, 32, was sentenced to more than three years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections and three years of post-prison supervision.

The robbery occurred on Aug. 20 and was reported at about 10:15 p.m. from the 1100 block of Century Drive. The accuser told Albany Police Department officers that he was pistol-whipped and had his pickup truck stolen by a trio, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wade Clayton Moore of Albany was charged with first-degree and second-degree robbery, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or silencer in connection to the case. His next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Jillian Mae Thornton of Brownsville was charged with second-degree robbery. The next hearing in her case also is scheduled for Nov. 19.

According to the affidavit, Zimmerman had gifted the accuser a Chevrolet Tahoe, but later requested it back.

The accuser told authorities that he engaged in an altercation of words via telephone calls and texts with Zimmerman, and resisted her attempts to get the truck back.

Zimmerman, Thornton and Moore arrived at the accuser’s residence, and the accuser grabbed a baseball bat to defend himself, he told police, according to the affidavit.

Zimmerman entered the truck and the accuser argued with her about his children’s possessions, tools and other items inside, the affidavit states.

The accuser told police that Zimmerman and Thornton began hitting him, and to make them stop, he began striking the pickup with the bat, according to the affidavit.

Moore then approached, pointing a pistol at him, the accuser told police.

The accuser dropped the bat and went inside his residence, and the trio left in their vehicle and the Chevrolet, the accuser said, according to the PC affidavit.

The title of the Chevrolet is not in the accuser’s name nor Zimmerman’s, according to court paperwork.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

