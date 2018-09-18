An Albany woman who reportedly set her home ablaze in an attempt to make her roommate move out has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison in two separate criminal cases.
Tamora Susan McCarthy, 54, had pleaded no contest to first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault in Linn County Circuit Court on Sept. 6. Her sentencing hearing was held last week.
Prosecutor Julia Baker praised the Albany Fire Department and the Albany Police Department for working together to piece together the arson case.
Per terms of the negotiated settlement, another charge of first-degree arson and a charge of interference with making a report were dismissed.
On June 2, McCarthy set her pillow and mattress on fire, then ran out of her residence, the prosecution said, in a previous court hearing. Her roommate was in the house in the 3200 block of Eighth Street Southeast.
McCarthy took some of her own belongings out of the home, made sure that a cat was outdoors and ensured her car was away from the structure, a prosecutor said in a previous hearing.
The burglary and assault convictions stemmed from an incident on June 1 at that same residence.