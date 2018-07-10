Dora-Jean Wyne wants people to remember the wonderful things about her friend Miriam Robinson: her loyalty, her laughter, her deep capacity for love.
But she also wants people to remember something far less pleasant: the crushed front end and shattered windshield of a 1997 Toyota Corolla, folded like an accordion by the July 1 wreck that took Robinson's life.
And she wants them to remember it didn't have to be that way.
The driver who struck and killed Robinson — Aaron D. Gentry, 56, of Darrington, Washington —was headed the wrong way on Interstate 5 about a mile north of Arlington, Washington. He'd struck three other vehicles before he rammed head-on into Wyne's Corolla.
Washington State Patrol troopers said alcohol appeared to be involved. According to troopers, it was Gentry's third arrest in the past seven years for driving while intoxicated and the seventh in his driving lifetime.
For Wyne, that's at least six too many.
"I understand people making mistakes in their lives. I fully do," she said. "But after you've learned your lesson once, you need to never do it again.
"Third, fourth, fifth chance — that's a pattern. And that pattern should not be ignored."
Wyne first met Robinson more than a decade ago, when both were students at West Albany High School, but didn't really spend any time together then.
Years later, they became reacquainted through mutual friends. Bonding over a shared love of classic rock and bad puns, the two became friends in their own right. Robinson became one of the roommates in the home Wyne shares with her husband, Sean, and their baby, Jack.
In the five months the two shared a home, Wyne said, Robinson developed an especially deep bond with Jack and with Piggy, the 8-year-old family Chihuahua. She loved to care for both.
"We literally spent almost every day together," Wyne said.
Robinson had been hit by a car more than a year ago while trying to walk across Geary Street. She was still trying to shake off the shock and stress of that event when Wyne offered her a break: a trip with herself and Jack up to see a friend in Arlington over the weekend prior to Independence Day. They took Piggy, too, who sat in Robinson's lap.
"I just wanted to give her a nice weekend away from everybody," Wyne recalled.
Miriam spent some time alone during the break — journaling, mostly, Wyne recalled.
It was good to get out, Wyne said. But by that Sunday, July 1, Robinson was ready to head home. Wyne would have preferred to stay, but she had dropped and broken her cellphone and didn't want to make the drive home with 18-month-old Jack without communication. So rather than suggest Robinson catch a bus, Wyne agreed the three would all head south together.
They were just a few miles from Arlington when the wreck hit. They'd stopped for gas and the clerk there had shared a laugh with the women over Wyne's struggle, as an Oregonian, to pump her own fuel. Then they headed for the freeway. It was about 4 p.m.
Wyne remembers trying to merge. Traffic was steady, on the verge of heavy, and she couldn't get over right away. Then she saw the silver Ford Explorer barreling head on, straight at her.
Wyne instinctively yanked the wheel hard to the left, trying to get out of his way.
The motion would save her life, and that of Jack, strapped into his carseat in the back seat. But it didn't take the Corolla far enough out of the Explorer's path.
"I remember her scream," Wyne said. And, she remembered hearing, "the loudest sound I'd ever heard. It felt like I spun a million times."
When the car finally stopped moving, the deployed air bags kept her from getting a good look at Robinson. She knew what had happened, however.
"I remember scream-crying about Miriam, asking them to check on her. Even though I knew she was gone," Wyne said. "I tried to see but Jack was screaming in the back. I started screaming at every human I saw: 'Help me, help my baby.'"
Passersby did, she recalled. Cars stopped and drivers got out, ripping the windows from the Corolla and lifting her and Jack to safety. She remembers people knocking the driver of the Explorer to the ground and sitting on him. "There was a lot of good people who stopped," she said.
An ambulance took Wyne and Jack to a hospital. Both had severe bruises from the impact, caused by their safety harnesses, and Jack had a tiny cut over his left eyebrow that happened when the back window was removed.
"Seat belts save lives," Wyne noted.
Robinson didn't survive. Piggy did, but couldn't recover. An emergency-service veterinarian office did its best, but the dog had suffered internal bleeding and seizures. Wyne had to make the decision to let her go.
In the meantime, troopers took Gentry into custody on charges of vehicular homicide via driving while intoxicated; failing to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle; and driving while suspended in the third degree. He's currently being held on $500,000 bail in Snohomish County Jail.
Trooper Heather Axtman, public information office for the Washington State Patrol, said the vehicular homicide charge is a class A felony that's punishable by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine, although it may or may not happen that way.
"That is very much a 'may,'" she said. "It’s all up to the court systems."
Reports have not been completed and the case likely won't go to court for months, Axtman said. That's so every single loose end can be tied up ahead of time.
"This is really unfortunate for family and loved ones because it takes so long," she said. "It's so that our case is a rock-solid case going into court."
Under Washington law, a fourth drunk-driving conviction becomes a felony, but only if it happens within a seven-year period, Axtman said. Had troopers pulled Gentry over before the crash, it would have been his third in four years and he might have gotten off with a $5,000 fine and up to 364 days in jail.
To Wyne, that's not acceptable. In her view, Gentry should have lost all driving privileges years ago.
Gentry's license was suspended and he was supposed to be traveling in a vehicle with an interlock device, the type of machine that shuts down a vehicle if you blow into it after having been drinking. But that didn't stop him from getting behind the wheel.
Wyne said she feels at a certain point, drivers should simply be jailed permanently to make sure they comply, or otherwise involuntarily committed to an institution.
"It's a pattern," she said. "If you have that much of an addiction, you either need to be put away in a care facility or jail. Because obviously you don't give an (expletive) about anyone else."
Wyne said she will spend the rest of her life working toward changes in the laws to make that happen.
"This has essentially changed the very fabric of my being. It's changed who I am," she said. "I will not stand aside and let other people die."
"I want to make sure she's not forgotten and her death didn't mean anything."
I am so sorry for your loss. Hopefully, the judicial system will do the right thing and send this man away for a long, long time!
A habitual offender needs to be incarcerated, period. This wrongful death should be put onto the court system and this habitual offender needs to be put in prison until he is carried out in a box. Not everyone deserves to be or can be rehabilitated and society should not bear the brunt of him having any opportunity to do this to someone else.
