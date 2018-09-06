An Albany woman who reportedly set her home ablaze in an attempt to make her roommate move out pleaded no contest to first-degree arson in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.
Tamora Susan McCarthy, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13. Another charge of first-degree arson is scheduled to be dismissed.
According to the prosecution, on June 2, McCarthy set her pillow and mattress on fire, then ran out of her residence. Her roommate was in the house in the 3200 block of Eighth Street Southeast.
McCarthy took some of her own belongings out of the home, made sure that a cat was outdoors and ensured her car was away from the structure, said a prosecutor, in a previous hearing.
According to the Albany Fire Department, the house was heavily damaged by flames and smoke.
In a separate court matter, McCarthy pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. A charge of interference with making a report from that case is set to be dismissed at the joint Sept. 13 sentencing hearing.
Those crimes occurred at McCarthy’s home on June 1, according to documents in that case.