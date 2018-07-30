An Albany woman was killed after two pickups collided at the intersection of Highway 20 and Knox Butte Road on Monday morning.
Linda Olson was 76.
The crash, which occurred at about 9:45 a.m., closed the highway and resulted in traffic being redirected for about four hours.
Investigation into the case is continuing, according to an Oregon State Police news release.
A video taken by a nearby resident’s surveillance camera showed that Olson’s gray 2006 Chevrolet Colorado attempted to turn left and head eastbound onto Highway 20 from Knox Butte.
A red 1999 Ford F-250 pickup headed westbound and hauling a trailer smashed into the driver’s side of Olson’s truck and pushed it into the ditch of eastbound traffic well west of the intersection.
The driver of the Ford, Ryan Tilley, 42, of Albany, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital by his wife, who arrived at the scene after the crash, the news release states.
Both Olson and Tilley were wearing seatbelts.
Residents said that the stretch of Highway 20 is extremely dangerous because a curve east of the junction limits the visibility of drivers on both the highway and Knox Butte Road.
“There are so many accidents here. It’s so bad. They really need to put in a stop light. … So many lives have been lost here,” said Grace Jackson, 16, whose family lives near the intersection. Their video camera recorded the crash.
She said that wrecks happen there at least once a month, and she can tell how severe they are by the sound. “It sounded, honestly, like a bomb. This one was horrendous,” Jackson added.
Smoke was coming from the engine of the red truck, and Jackson grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran from her house to try and help.
A passerby also went into the nearby Cottonwoods Market and pleaded for a fire extinguisher so he could assist, said store owner Laxmi “Lisa” Sharma.
“I saw so many accidents here. This is the worst, I think,” Sharma said. “They should change something here.”
Jackson said that drivers travel far too fast on the highway, and even a sign directing traffic to slow down would be helpful.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation also responded to the wreck. Prosecutors from the Linn County District Attorney’s Office were at the scene, as well.
