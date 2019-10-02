An Albany woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Deschutes County on Wednesday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.
Esmeralda Martinez was 35.
A passenger in her 2016 Toyota Tundra, Carlos Callejas-Martinez, 34, was treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to an OSP news release.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 a.m. on Highway 20 near milepost 35. Martinez’s pickup was traveling eastbound when it lost control for unknown reasons and collided with a westbound commercial motor vehicle.
The commercial truck driver, Jay Azzano, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was transported to a Bend area hospital via helicopter ambulance with serious injuries.