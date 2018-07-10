An Albany woman initially accused of stabbing her boyfriend was sentenced Monday in Linn Circuit Court to nearly two years in prison.
Alice Denise Round, 49, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree assault.
She was initially charged with second-degree assault, a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison. That was reduced per terms of the negotiated settlement.
Round was arrested by the Albany Police Department on the night of May 4.
She told police that she stabbed her boyfriend in the back because she was furious at him for spending their money on drugs and other items. She also said that he smoked methamphetamine in front of her in their apartment in the 400 block of Geary Street Southeast, according to court documents.
Attempted first degree assault? She stabbed someone!
