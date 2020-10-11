 Skip to main content
Albany woman charged with sex crimes

An Albany woman has been accused in Linn County Circuit Court with two sex crimes.

Stephanie Louise Hadley, 47, was charged with first-degree sex abuse and attempted first-degree sex abuse on Thursday.

The crimes allegedly occurred on Sept. 18 and two separate victims were listed on the charging document. The accuser connected to the attempted sex abuse charge is a child under the age of 18.

Hadley was booked in the Linn County Jail on Sept. 19. According to court paperwork, she was uncooperative after being lodged in the jail and a scheduled arraignment on Sept. 21 was not held.

Her bail was set at $50,000 by Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish on Sept. 24.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 19.

Defense attorney Rex White did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Stephanie Hadley

