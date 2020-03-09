Albany woman charged with additional sex crimes against underage male

In late February, Tina Ketcham of Albany was charged in Linn County Circuit Court with seven sex crimes against an underage male. On Monday, the figure in that case rose to 15.

Ketcham, 40, was arraigned on an indictment on Monday morning for six counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy and six other sex crimes.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges during Monday’s hearing, and was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting April 8.

The crimes allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2020, and Ketcham knew the victim. Ketcham has no previous criminal history.

On Friday, Judge Brendan Kane kept Ketcham’s bail at $350,000, denying a request for reduced security.

Ketcham’s attorney Stephen Doyle asked for $50,000 bail in a Feb. 28 filing, stating that a release plan with several conditions would involve no risk to the accuser or the public and will ensure Ketcham’s appearance in court.

The Albany Police Department began investigating the case in mid-February.

First-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sex abuse are Measure 11 crimes that carry mandatory minimum sentences of several years in prison.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

