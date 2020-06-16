Albany weighs tourism dollar cuts

Because Albany creates a two-year budget, the TLT allocations have already been budgeted and, at the beginning of this year, were made to some organizations.

Sherry and city staff suggested rolling some of that funding back. The Northwest Art and Air Festival, for example, he said, has been canceled. Those funds no longer need to be spent. In addition, Albany traditionally allocates funds towards overtime for police and fire department staff during large city events. The River Rhythms concert series is no longer happening and so the $20,000 in TLT funds normally set aside to provide funds for overtime is no longer needed.

Sherry told the council he hopes the annual Veterans Day Parade will still be scheduled, but if not, those funds can be cut as well.

The City Council had a mixed reaction to the cuts but voiced a desire to hear from the TLT Advisory Committee.

According to Assistant City Manager Jorge Salinas, the committee was presented the recommendation for cuts and had a mixed reaction as well. Salinas told the council that the TLT committee members agreed to move from an annual to a quarterly allocation but did not agree with the cuts to funding for some organizations and events. The committee, Salinas said, questioned whether the city could make up the difference in lost TLT funds from the general fund.