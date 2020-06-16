Albany weighs tourism dollar cuts

The city of Albany is beginning to feel the economic strain caused by COVID-19 closures and social distancing mandates.
Forecasts for the transient lodging tax revenue in the state — money charged to certain businesses and used to promote tourism within the city — are bleak.
According to Economic Development Director Seth Sherry, Oregon may see only 40% to 50% of what it normally sees in TLT revenue due to a decrease in travel, hotel stays and other tourism activity in the wake of COVID-19.
Sherry came before the Albany City Council late last month and again last week to discuss options for cutting funding to programs and events paid out by TLT funds.
The cuts would be on a temporary basis until the impacts of COVID-19 subside and are only being suggested for the coming fiscal year.
Normally, the city allocates these funds to events like the Veterans Day Parade and organizations like the Albany Visitors Association on an annual basis. The allocations were made based on projected revenue. City staff recommended to the council that funds now be allocated on a quarterly basis based on actual dollars coming in.
“In February and March we’ve had unprecedented lows in travel and lodging tax revenues,” Sherry told the council. “Going into next year, the state and everyone who seems to be in the know is projecting TLT revenues to stay very low.”
Because Albany creates a two-year budget, the TLT allocations have already been budgeted and, at the beginning of this year, were made to some organizations.
Sherry and city staff suggested rolling some of that funding back. The Northwest Art and Air Festival, for example, he said, has been canceled. Those funds no longer need to be spent. In addition, Albany traditionally allocates funds towards overtime for police and fire department staff during large city events. The River Rhythms concert series is no longer happening and so the $20,000 in TLT funds normally set aside to provide funds for overtime is no longer needed.
Sherry told the council he hopes the annual Veterans Day Parade will still be scheduled, but if not, those funds can be cut as well.
The City Council had a mixed reaction to the cuts but voiced a desire to hear from the TLT Advisory Committee.
According to Assistant City Manager Jorge Salinas, the committee was presented the recommendation for cuts and had a mixed reaction as well. Salinas told the council that the TLT committee members agreed to move from an annual to a quarterly allocation but did not agree with the cuts to funding for some organizations and events. The committee, Salinas said, questioned whether the city could make up the difference in lost TLT funds from the general fund.
Councilor Rich Kellum said he had spoken to the Albany Visitors’ Association, which receives TLT funds to promote tourism.
“They’re talking about a 60% cut is going to kill them, and I can see where it could,” he said of the proposed cuts. “But when I hear TLT is saying we should take something from the budget in the general fund, I’m not going to lay off someone from Parks (and Recreation) so we can have an outside agency be helped.”
The council agreed to table any decision in TLT funding cuts until it hears possible solutions and alternatives from the TLT Advisory Committee, which is set to meet again on June 22.
