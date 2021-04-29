 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albany waives requirement for police chief to live in city
0 comments
alert

Albany waives requirement for police chief to live in city

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden performed a minor miracle last weekend, given the current state of the local housing market: She found an affordable place to live.

But to buy it, she needed a little help from the City Council.

City policy requires that the chief live within the municipal boundaries of Albany. And when Harnden moved to Oregon from Washington, she purchased a house in North Albany with the expectation that she would enter into a long-distance arrangement with her partner, who remained in Washington with the couple's alpacas on their farm. 

The FDA wants to ban the sale and manufacturing of menthol cigarettes, the last allowable cigarette flavor. That plan also includes a ban on flavored cigars, including menthol.The FDA says the plan aims to reduce tobacco use, particularly among young people.As for timing, the proposed ban won't happen immediately, but the hope is to implement the plan within the next year.However, it must still go through a regulatory process and will likely face legal challenges.

"I anticipated, when I moved here, that Shannon, my other half, would stay north," Harnden told the council on Monday. "But this job with the Oregon State University police came up, and she competed against many people and she won that job."

The new job, Harnden said, meant the couple would be reunited in Oregon, but the North Albany house, which sits on about a third of an acre, isn't suitable for the small gaggle of animals that also has to make the trip.

"We need about three to five acres to make this work," Harnden said, noting that they had been outbid twice and outpriced on several other occasions. 

Until last weekend, when the chief found what she said was a "great place" with room for the animals just outside the Albany city limits. 

"It's an unusual request," Harnden said, "but it's a sign of the times."

Harnden said the new property would provide a shorter commute than her current trek from North Albany and, in case of a major earthquake, she would already be Linn County-side, instead of across the Willamette River. 

The council approved the exception to allow Harnden to purchase the new property, but she noted she would retain the North Albany property as an investment and may allow relatives to move in. 

040921-Marcia Harnden Mug

Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media
0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Council approves HRC's mission
Local

Council approves HRC's mission

  • Updated

After an eight-month pause, Albany's Human Relations Commission got back to work on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the group was given a clear mis…

Albany budget $5 million short
Local

Albany budget $5 million short

  • Updated

Without a new revenue source, Albany will face a $5 million shortfall for the next budget cycle, City Manager Peter Troedsson warned the City …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News