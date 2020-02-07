Albany Visitors Association invites photo entries

The Albany Visitors Association is sponsoring its 13th annual Albany Photography Contest.

The contest is open to photographers of all skill levels. First- through third-place ribbons will be awarded in each of eight categories (Scenic, Landmarks, Events, Life in the Community, Open, Historic Albany, Culinary and Student). Gift certificates and ribbons will also be given for Overall Champion, Reserve Champion, People's Choice and Staff Choice. All wining photographers are then entered in a drawing for $200.

The AVA will use the images in its 2020 marketing materials for Albany and Linn County, including its official visitors guide, which is distributed throughout the state and sent all over the world. Photo credit is given whenever possible.

A reception for all contestants will be scheduled at a later date, its location to be determined.

Contest submission deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, March 6. For more information, contest rules and entry forms contact the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, at 541-928-0911, or via email at info@albanyvisitors.com

Rules and entry forms will available online at www.albanyvisitors.com.

