Albany city employees represented by AFSCME Local 2909 don't plan to issue a strike declaration — if they receive a "decent offer," Vice President Keith Volkers said.
"It’s kind of in the city’s ballpark. We're waiting for them to come back with an offer," Volkers said Monday. "If they come back with a decent offer, then no, we'll accept it and we'll move on down the road."
Volkers said the two sides have hammered out pretty much everything but two main issues and one secondary one.
The secondary issue is whether the new contract will last for three years or four. The city prefers four, and Volkers said the union will agree if the contract is good.
"If they don’t give us what we want, we’ll go for the three," he said.
The two remaining main issues are cost of living increases and standby pay.
Both sides have agreed on a 2.5 percent raise for the first year of the contract. The union is seeking 1 to 3 percent for the remaining years of the contract, while the city has offered 0-3 percent for the second and third years and 0-4 percent for the fourth.
"We’re just trying to guarantee our people, if the market tanks, they’ll at least get a 1," Volkers said.
Union members also have asked to increase compensation for standby pay, asking for 1.5 hours of pay for every 8 hours of standby time. Earlier descriptions of this proposal were not correct.
No change is being sought for holiday standby pay, information that also was incorrect in earlier negotiation stories.
Volkers said employees working on standby must stay in town and be ready to respond, which means they can't go out for a beer or otherwise be inaccessible. Employees put families, trips and lives on hold, he said, and should receive additional compensation for it.
"It comes down to three months out of a year that these people are on call for the city of Albany," he said. The requested increase is "justified, I would say. Getting what you paid for."
Albany city officials have been negotiating new employment contracts with two units within the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees since April.
On Nov. 9, the city declared it had reached impasse with AFSCME Local 2909, which represents 177 people. The declaration led to submission of final offers from both sides and kicked off a 30-day cooling-off period, which has now expired.
The last mediation session on Dec. 7 ended without agreement. No further sessions have been scheduled.
The city can now choose to put its final offer and/or the mediation offer in part or in whole in place, and the union can choose to issue a 10-day notice of a strike. Neither side had taken action as of late Monday.
The Albany City Council was to meet Monday afternoon in closed session for an update on labor negotiations. No action was expected.
AFSCME members notified the city by email that they had voted on the latest contract proposal Thursday. That failed, 64-65.
The other AFSCME unit, the transit unit known as Local 2909-1, represents seven bus drivers, transit dispatch and transit maintenance. That unit has not yet declared impasse.
Police and fire employees belong to two other unions separate from those currently negotiating with the city. Neither is currently in contract talks.