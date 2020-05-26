Albany tree removal part of street project

The city of Albany has begun street improvements on Ninth Avenue between Takena and Broadway streets that will address deteriorating pavement and other issues.
The $1.4 million capital improvement project, which is scheduled to last through November, also will cost the street more than 20 trees, but the city is planning plantings of more than 30 trees to replace those that are removed.
“Trees planned for removal are in the planter strip and will be removed due to age, disease or impact to or from the street facilities,” said Andrew Monaco, city of Albany engineering associate in a notification that was sent out to neighbors in March.
Monaco noted that no trees on private property are planned for removal.
The Democrat-Herald published one letter to the editor about the project, with the letter writer calling the work a “massacre.”
Staci Belcastro, senior engineer with the city, noted that a letter and a map were mailed to property owners near the work and that all affected trees were flagged with ribbon.
New trees, Belcastro said, include Japanese snowbell, royal burgundy cherry, paperbark maple, snowcloud serviceberry, Merrill magnolia, dogwood and city sprite zelcova.
Engineering staff, Belcastro said, worked with the city forester and the Albany Parks Department to “identify trees to be removed and specify new trees that can thrive in a planter strip without damaging the street and sidewalk as they grow.”
The street work includes a new water line, storm drain improvements, storm water treatment swales, curbs and gutters and replacement of sidewalk and driveway approaches as required, Monaco said in his letter of notification.
There currently are block by block street closures on Ninth, with the full closure of Ninth tentatively set for June 15 through Sept. 4.
The replacement trees will be planted in October or November. Crews have lopped off the trees to be replaced at about the 4-foot level pending final removal. More than 20 trees currently in the planting strip will be preserved.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.