Albany tree removal part of street project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Albany has begun street improvements on Ninth Avenue between Takena and Broadway streets that will address deteriorating pavement and other issues.

The $1.4 million capital improvement project, which is scheduled to last through November, also will cost the street more than 20 trees, but the city is planning plantings of more than 30 trees to replace those that are removed.

“Trees planned for removal are in the planter strip and will be removed due to age, disease or impact to or from the street facilities,” said Andrew Monaco, city of Albany engineering associate in a notification that was sent out to neighbors in March.

Monaco noted that no trees on private property are planned for removal.

The Democrat-Herald published one letter to the editor about the project, with the letter writer calling the work a “massacre.”

Staci Belcastro, senior engineer with the city, noted that a letter and a map were mailed to property owners near the work and that all affected trees were flagged with ribbon.

New trees, Belcastro said, include Japanese snowbell, royal burgundy cherry, paperbark maple, snowcloud serviceberry, Merrill magnolia, dogwood and city sprite zelcova.