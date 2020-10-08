Albany training facility partners with LBCC, invites construction teams

The idea, Knife River touted, was that students can step out of classrooms and onto a construction site to learn hands on. Within four to six weeks, students could be operating heavy machinery.

In partnership with Caterpillar, a corporation that engineers and manufactures heavy machinery, Knife River will be utilizing techniques it says can double productivity — a key to the facility.

Normally, training happens outside workers’ backyards in different states. At the facility being built in Albany, students can take what they learn in the classroom and step outside onto a machine.

Concrete is expected to be poured at the site next week where a facility one and a half times the size of a football field will sit. The facility will measure 200 by 400 feet and include training equipment as well as a viewing platform.

That’s phase one. It will include an indoor training facility where students will be able to operate machinery covered by a dome made of special material that will keep out the weather but still allow machines to connect with GPS. That building is expected to be completed in February. In September, the classroom building will join it, and in 2022 a “sim town” will round out the facility.