Albany to start re-opening with temperature checks

People entering Albany City Hall will be subject to a temperature check beginning June 1. But things aren't back to normal yet.
The step is being taken as the building re-opens after shuttering to the public in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to state orders mandating social distancing.
The new rules apply to City Hall in general as well as the city's municipal court. According to city spokesperson Marilyn Smith, those entering city hall during the new phase will be only staff, people with scheduled court appearances and people with appointments for other business in the building.
On June 3, in-person hearings will resume in the court. Only defendants and their attorneys with scheduled court appearances will be allowed to enter the building, according to the city. Defendants under the age of 18 will be allowed to bring one parent or guardian to their hearing and must notify the court prior to the scheduled hearing.
Additionally, all individuals entering city hall will be required to wear a face mask and submit to a health screening, including a temperature check.
Staff, the city said, will continue to using social distancing, enter through the Third Avenue entrance of the building only and wear face coverings where social distancing is difficult.
All meetings outside of city council, the planning commission and the landmarks commission had been canceled due to the virus. According to the city, those advisory groups can begin holding meetings again online.
The changes come after Linn County was approved to enter Phase One, which allowed many businesses to re-open and groups of 25 or fewer individuals to gather. Phase One must see no spike in cases for at least 21 days. The County is preparing to request entry into Phase Two.
