Albany to start re-opening with temperature checks

People entering Albany City Hall will be subject to a temperature check beginning June 1. But things aren't back to normal yet.

The step is being taken as the building re-opens after shuttering to the public in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to state orders mandating social distancing.

The new rules apply to City Hall in general as well as the city's municipal court. According to city spokesperson Marilyn Smith, those entering city hall during the new phase will be only staff, people with scheduled court appearances and people with appointments for other business in the building.

On June 3, in-person hearings will resume in the court. Only defendants and their attorneys with scheduled court appearances will be allowed to enter the building, according to the city. Defendants under the age of 18 will be allowed to bring one parent or guardian to their hearing and must notify the court prior to the scheduled hearing.

Additionally, all individuals entering city hall will be required to wear a face mask and submit to a health screening, including a temperature check.