Albany city officials received a second request to investigate the school zone on Waverly Drive next to South Albany High School and have asked for a traffic analysis in the area.
The council received a request from resident Diane Conrad in August to evaluate whether the school zone on Waverly is necessary. It heard a second request on Monday from Johnny Scot Van Ras, who got a ticket there and argued the zone is improper because it doesn't include a sign showing where it ends.
Waverly, constructed more than 20 years ago, never had a formal Oregon Department of Transportation traffic study to see whether a school zone would be warranted there, said Ron Irish, the city's transportation systems analyst. City officials, as the road authority, simply noted the adjacent presence of South Albany High School and mandated school zone signs be put up.
But following Monday's council work session, Irish said he received direction from the city manager's office to do a traffic study, using ODOT standards. The idea is to look at vehicle numbers, pedestrians, crash histories, average speeds and other data to come up with a recommendation.
Irish said his job will be to recommend whether there should be a school zone on the road, and if so, how long it should stretch.
Irish said he hopes to get data to South Albany High School for review and input by the end of the calendar year and to have a report to the city's traffic safety committee in January or February. Then it will be up to the committee to form its own recommendation to take to the council.
After that, he said, the council has the same four options it had when Conrad first approached members back in August: do nothing, eliminate the zone, reduce the length of the zone or change signage there.
Much of the rest of Waverly Drive is zoned for 40 mph. In August, Conrad argued the sudden switch from 40 to 20 was a potential traffic hazard in itself, and that the existing crosswalks marked with flashing lights are sufficient for any pedestrians.
The school zone runs along the football field, not the school itself, and the field is separated from the road by a 6-foot chain link fence. Drivers and potential pedestrians have full line of sight both ways, Conrad pointed out.
Van Ras argued the site is a "speed trap" because its end point isn't marked and drivers can be nabbed even if it isn't clear whether school is in session. He noted he had received a speeding ticket on a Thursday for going 39 in a school zone, a ticket he wouldn't have received had he been going the same speed the next day, because students weren't in school.
Irish said the school zone site is marked with an end point: the speed sign that indicates drivers can resume going 40. That meets the legal limit, as far as state law is concerned: A formal "end" sign isn't required.
Because Waverly's school zone actually abuts school property, the city doesn't have the option of putting up a sign warning drivers of a school zone "when children are present."
The only signs it can use are either the ones that say, "Speed 20, school days, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.," which it currently has, or the kind that flash when school is in session. If the city chose to go with the flashing kind, work would need to be done to purchase and install them and program them to match the school schedule.
Irish said the Albany City Council may decided in the end to leave things as they are, whatever his report may recommend. "At the end of the day it's still a council decision," he said.