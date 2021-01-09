Albany to name library room for Konopa

The Albany City Council meets remotely Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code: 491-970-829.
On the agenda is a resolution that if approved would name a room at the main branch of the Albany Public Library for former Councilor and Mayor Sharon Konopa.
Councilors also are expected to discuss safe routes to school grants and council appointments to committees, outside agencies and the Building Board of Appeals.
Immediately following the council meeting the Albany Area Revitalization Agency (ARA) meets remotely using the same meeting links. On the agenda are the election of a chair and vice chair and appointments to advisory boards.
In other local government meetings:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a remote 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and us the access code: 491-970-829. Councilors will receive a report on the Community Development Department and its planning work.
• The Philomath City Council meets remotely at 7 p.m. A live feed of the meeting is available at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. On the agenda are the election of a council president and appointments to standing committees, the Budget Committee, the Park Advisory Board and the Planning Commission.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 8 a.m. with state legislators. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327586453 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access code 327 586 453#. On the agenda are discussions of the state budget and legislative priorities. At 9 a.m. the board will begin a work session on goal-setting. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925 or calll 1-646-749-3122 or use the access code: 582 403-925#.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. The meetings includes a public hearing on an application by Acreage Land Solutions to change the zoning on approximately 195 acres of land near the intersection of Oakview Drive and Pineview Road. The applicant is seeking to change the zoning from exclusive farm use to farm-forest use.
Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets remotely at 3 p.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.join/674999965 or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 674-999-965. On the agenda is an update on art installations.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8148209505788757263. Commissioners will hold a public hearing on plans for window treatments at the main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
Thursday
• The Corvallis School Board meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Jtpte5dmilZl9kySBJbVQ? On the agenda is a review of a draft resolution urging the legislature to adopt universal health care.
