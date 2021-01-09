Albany to name library room for Konopa

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 8 a.m. with state legislators. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/327586453 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access code 327 586 453#. On the agenda are discussions of the state budget and legislative priorities. At 9 a.m. the board will begin a work session on goal-setting. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925 or calll 1-646-749-3122 or use the access code: 582 403-925#.

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. The meetings includes a public hearing on an application by Acreage Land Solutions to change the zoning on approximately 195 acres of land near the intersection of Oakview Drive and Pineview Road. The applicant is seeking to change the zoning from exclusive farm use to farm-forest use.

Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. Those presenting are asked to remain in the hallway outside the meeting room until your agenda item is called. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.